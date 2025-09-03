Swift Police Rescue Saves 25 Stranded Families from Rising Waters in Kashmir
In Kashmir's Anantnag district, police rescued 25 nomadic families stranded under a bridge due to rising water levels from heavy rainfall. Additional rescues occurred in Kulgam, as emergency measures expanded. Authorities issued public advisories against approaching water bodies amidst the severe weather conditions.
On Wednesday, the Anantnag district police in Jammu and Kashmir executed a swift rescue operation to evacuate 25 nomadic families stranded beneath a bridge due to surging water levels caused by heavy rains.
The inclement weather has led to significant flooding across south Kashmir, impacting regions such as Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam, where police also rescued five families in Brazloo village.
Authorities established emergency helplines and issued public advisories to prevent people from approaching water bodies amid rising water levels, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.
