Left Menu

Swift Police Rescue Saves 25 Stranded Families from Rising Waters in Kashmir

In Kashmir's Anantnag district, police rescued 25 nomadic families stranded under a bridge due to rising water levels from heavy rainfall. Additional rescues occurred in Kulgam, as emergency measures expanded. Authorities issued public advisories against approaching water bodies amidst the severe weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:59 IST
Swift Police Rescue Saves 25 Stranded Families from Rising Waters in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Anantnag district police in Jammu and Kashmir executed a swift rescue operation to evacuate 25 nomadic families stranded beneath a bridge due to surging water levels caused by heavy rains.

The inclement weather has led to significant flooding across south Kashmir, impacting regions such as Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam, where police also rescued five families in Brazloo village.

Authorities established emergency helplines and issued public advisories to prevent people from approaching water bodies amid rising water levels, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025