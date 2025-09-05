India and Australia Unite Against Anti-Immigrant Campaigns

India has intensified its efforts to address a series of anti-immigrant protests occurring across major Australian cities, notably targeting the Indian community. These actions have prompted higher engagement between Indian missions and Australian authorities.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, affirmed that the government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens abroad. He assured that the situation is being closely monitored in collaboration with Canberra and the Indian diaspora.

The Indian high commission preemptively expressed their concerns to Australian officials who acknowledged the situation while appreciating the contributions of Indian immigrants. Political leaders across Australia's government and opposition reiterated their support for the nation's multicultural ethos.