Left Menu

India and Australia Unite Against Anti-Immigrant Campaigns

India is actively collaborating with Australia to address anti-immigrant protests targeting Indians. The Indian government ensures the welfare of its diaspora, with significant engagement from the Indian missions in Australia. Australian leaders have supported multiculturalism, acknowledging the contributions of the Indian community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:45 IST
India and Australia Unite Against Anti-Immigrant Campaigns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has intensified its efforts to address a series of anti-immigrant protests occurring across major Australian cities, notably targeting the Indian community. These actions have prompted higher engagement between Indian missions and Australian authorities.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, affirmed that the government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens abroad. He assured that the situation is being closely monitored in collaboration with Canberra and the Indian diaspora.

The Indian high commission preemptively expressed their concerns to Australian officials who acknowledged the situation while appreciating the contributions of Indian immigrants. Political leaders across Australia's government and opposition reiterated their support for the nation's multicultural ethos.

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
2
Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

 India
3
Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

 India
4
Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025