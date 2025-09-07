Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Madhya Pradesh: Mother and Infant Killed in Bus Accident

A bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen resulted in the deaths of Rekha Bai and her 12-day-old daughter. The bus swerved to avoid a cow, hitting a motorcycle and running over them. The bus driver fled the scene, prompting authorities to register a case against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of a mother and her newborn daughter in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred when a bus swerved to avoid a cow, leading to the fatal encounter.

The victims, Rekha Bai and her 12-day-old daughter, were sitting outside their home when the bus, traveling from Sagar to Bhopal, collided with a motorcycle and tragically ran over them. They died instantly, according to Alok Shrivastava, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Police.

The driver's abrupt swerve resulted in minor injuries to the motorcycle rider while the driver, Chhotu Kushwaha, fled the scene. Authorities have registered a case and are actively searching for him as local residents reacted by vandalizing the bus.

