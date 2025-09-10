Left Menu

New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

TMC MP Derek O'Brien offers eight suggestions to newly elected Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson C P Radhakrishnan, emphasizing the need to accept opposition notices, increase bill scrutiny, and enhance debate opportunities. He criticizes past practices and calls for greater transparency in parliamentary proceedings.

Updated: 10-09-2025 13:05 IST
C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Newly elected Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, C P Radhakrishnan, faces a series of reform suggestions from TMC MP Derek O'Brien. These include accepting opposition notices and ensuring more bills undergo parliamentary scrutiny.

O'Brien criticized the decline in discussions under Rule 267 and highlighted the mass suspension of MPs, reflecting on how past practices curtailed opposition engagement predominantly during the Rajya Sabha tenures of Venkaiah Naidu and Jagdeep Dhankar.

He urged transparency improvements, requesting opposition protests be adequately broadcasted and advocating for experienced MPs in vice-chairperson roles. He also called for a reassessment of the parliamentary division process to enhance legislative accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

