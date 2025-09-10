New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

Newly elected Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, C P Radhakrishnan, faces a series of reform suggestions from TMC MP Derek O'Brien. These include accepting opposition notices and ensuring more bills undergo parliamentary scrutiny.

O'Brien criticized the decline in discussions under Rule 267 and highlighted the mass suspension of MPs, reflecting on how past practices curtailed opposition engagement predominantly during the Rajya Sabha tenures of Venkaiah Naidu and Jagdeep Dhankar.

He urged transparency improvements, requesting opposition protests be adequately broadcasted and advocating for experienced MPs in vice-chairperson roles. He also called for a reassessment of the parliamentary division process to enhance legislative accountability.

