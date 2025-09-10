Audit Unveils Flaws in Gujarat's Mining-Affected Scheme Execution

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed significant shortcomings in the implementation of a central government scheme targeting mining-affected regions in Gujarat.

The 'Report of the CAG on Performance Audit of Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), including District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trusts in Gujarat,' was presented during the last day of the state assembly's monsoon session.

The audit highlighted several issues such as tender process anomalies, unfinished projects, and non-compliance with prescribed rules, urging timely and effective fund utilization.

