Audit Unveils Flaws in Gujarat's Mining-Affected Scheme Execution

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) identified numerous issues in executing a central government scheme for mining-affected areas in Gujarat. The audit revealed deficiencies, including contract allocation without tenders, unfinished projects, and non-compliance with local rules, urging corrective measures for better fund utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed significant shortcomings in the implementation of a central government scheme targeting mining-affected regions in Gujarat.

The 'Report of the CAG on Performance Audit of Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), including District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trusts in Gujarat,' was presented during the last day of the state assembly's monsoon session.

The audit highlighted several issues such as tender process anomalies, unfinished projects, and non-compliance with prescribed rules, urging timely and effective fund utilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

