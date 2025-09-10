Left Menu

Hong Kong Legislature Blocks Bill on Overseas Same-Sex Partnerships

Hong Kong's Legislative Council vetoed a bill that proposed granting limited legal rights to same-sex couples married or registered abroad, sparking disappointment among LGBTQ activists. The bill was intended to provide rights like hospital visits and handling of funeral affairs, following a court judgment partially supporting same-sex partnership recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:00 IST
Hong Kong Legislature Blocks Bill on Overseas Same-Sex Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Wednesday rejected a proposed bill aiming to extend limited legal rights to same-sex couples whose unions are recognized overseas. The decision drew heavy criticism from LGBTQ groups and activists, who had hoped for progress in securing basic rights for same-sex partners.

The bill, which failed to pass with a 71 to 14 vote, sought to offer rights such as hospital visitation, medical consent, and funeral arrangements. The proposal came on the heels of a judgment by Hong Kong's highest court, which urged the government to create a legal framework addressing basic social needs of same-sex partners within two years.

While the bill's failure marks a setback in the pursuit of marriage equality, it highlighted the increasing tension between Hong Kong's traditional values and the push for diversity. Critics have expressed concerns over the ongoing impact on the mental health of local LGBTQ communities amid heightened public policy debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thales Appoints Ankur Kanaglekar: Stepping Up Efforts in India's Defence Sector

Thales Appoints Ankur Kanaglekar: Stepping Up Efforts in India's Defence Sec...

 India
2
Lleyton Hewitt Suspended for Pushing Incident with Anti-Doping Official

Lleyton Hewitt Suspended for Pushing Incident with Anti-Doping Official

 United Kingdom
3
Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

 Global
4
Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025