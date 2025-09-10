Hong Kong Legislature Blocks Bill on Overseas Same-Sex Partnerships

In a decisive move, Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Wednesday rejected a proposed bill aiming to extend limited legal rights to same-sex couples whose unions are recognized overseas. The decision drew heavy criticism from LGBTQ groups and activists, who had hoped for progress in securing basic rights for same-sex partners.

The bill, which failed to pass with a 71 to 14 vote, sought to offer rights such as hospital visitation, medical consent, and funeral arrangements. The proposal came on the heels of a judgment by Hong Kong's highest court, which urged the government to create a legal framework addressing basic social needs of same-sex partners within two years.

While the bill's failure marks a setback in the pursuit of marriage equality, it highlighted the increasing tension between Hong Kong's traditional values and the push for diversity. Critics have expressed concerns over the ongoing impact on the mental health of local LGBTQ communities amid heightened public policy debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)