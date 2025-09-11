Russia has vehemently condemned an Israeli attack targeting Hamas members in Doha, Qatar's capital, labeling it a serious breach of international law. Moscow urged all involved to avoid actions escalating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the incident undermines the sovereignty of an independent state and threatens to destabilize Middle Eastern peace efforts. Such aggressive tactics used by Israel against its adversaries were met with staunch disapproval by Russian officials.

During a phone call, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani reaffirmed their stance on Qatar's sovereignty, voicing concerns over the potential for further destabilization in the region.

