Russia Condemns Israeli Strike in Qatar

Russia condemned an Israel-initiated attack on Hamas in Qatar, calling it a violation of international law and a risk for escalating Middle Eastern tensions. The U.S. also expressed disapproval, with concerns that the incident undermines peace efforts. Discussions between Russian and Qatari officials further emphasized these points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 01:29 IST
Russia Condemns Israeli Strike in Qatar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has vehemently condemned an Israeli attack targeting Hamas members in Doha, Qatar's capital, labeling it a serious breach of international law. Moscow urged all involved to avoid actions escalating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the incident undermines the sovereignty of an independent state and threatens to destabilize Middle Eastern peace efforts. Such aggressive tactics used by Israel against its adversaries were met with staunch disapproval by Russian officials.

During a phone call, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani reaffirmed their stance on Qatar's sovereignty, voicing concerns over the potential for further destabilization in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

