Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have neutralized two Naxalites carrying a combined bounty of Rs 16 lakh in Bijapur district. The operation is part of a broader effort that has seen 243 Naxalites eliminated this year across the state, significantly impacting the outlawed CPI (Maoists).

Updated: 13-09-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:53 IST
In a significant triumph for security forces, two Naxalites with a combined bounty of Rs 16 lakh were neutralized in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, authorities confirmed Saturday.

The operation, executed by the District Reserve Guard, successfully concluded in the southwest forest region, resulting in the recovery of a .303 rifle, a 12-bore gun, and Maoist literature among other materials.

This comes amid a series of tactical operations across the state, where 243 Naxalites have been eliminated in 2023 alone, dealing a substantial blow to the outlawed CPI (Maoists).

