Tragic Fall Claims Lives of Mother and Son in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar led to the death of 12-year-old Daksh and his mother, Sakshi Chawla. Both fell from the 13th floor of their residence in a fatal attempt to save the child from jumping. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:18 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday when a mother and her 12-year-old son died after falling from their 13th-floor apartment, local police reported.

The incident occurred in Ace City when Daksh, the mentally ill son of Darpan Chawla, reportedly sprinted towards the balcony with the intention of jumping. In a desperate bid to save him, his mother, Sakshi Chawla, rushed after him.

Tragically, both plunged to their deaths. Darpan Chawla was in another room at the time. The police are conducting a thorough investigation, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

