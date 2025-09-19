Cracking the Code: Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Mobile Recoding Racket

Mumbai's Crime Branch has successfully dismantled a mobile phone recoding racket with the arrest of two individuals. These arrests, made on the backdrop of a sting operation, centered around the illegal alteration of IMEI numbers on stolen mobile devices, significantly complicating recovery efforts.

For the operation, the Chembur unit deployed a decoy to a suspicious mobile service center in Powai. The accused reportedly manipulated the phones using a tool in Google Chrome for altering IMEI numbers, essential for unique device identification. This breakthrough led to the arrest of both the business owner and an employee directly involved in the tampering process.

The ongoing investigation has already identified numerous modified devices among the seized items, believed to include previously reported stolen phones. The accused now face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act as officials press on with their inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)