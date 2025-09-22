Left Menu

Grisly Discovery: The Mystery of Jujhar Singh's Tragic Fate

The dismembered body of 50-year-old Jujhar Singh was discovered in his neighbor's house in Uttar Pradesh, leading to a police investigation. The finding came after tracking Singh's mobile phone. The crime has shocked the local community, and authorities are working to uncover the motive behind the murder.

Etah(Up) | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:39 IST
Grisly Discovery: The Mystery of Jujhar Singh's Tragic Fate
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, the dismembered remains of Jujhar Singh, a 50-year-old man, were found in a trunk at his neighbor's residence in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh. Singh had been missing since Sunday evening, and police were led to the site by tracking his mobile phone.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh inspected the scene of the crime and directed strict action. The local Circle Officer, Kirtika Singh, confirmed that a search of the premises revealed the gruesome discovery. The chilling incident sent panic waves through the neighborhood, leading residents to gather in large numbers.

Amidst the chaos, the family of the prime suspect, Indrapal Singh, managed to flee. Authorities are now conducting a forensic examination and reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the events leading to the crime. The motive remains unclear as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

