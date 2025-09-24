Left Menu

Breaking Trust: Educator Accused of Deception and Exploitation

A physical education teacher, Abay Mathew, is accused of cheating and exploiting a woman he promised to marry. The woman, a divorcee, lived with Mathew for two years, believing they were as husband and wife. Mathew has since disappeared, allegedly possessing compromising videos of the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:49 IST
Breaking Trust: Educator Accused of Deception and Exploitation
  • Country:
  • India

A physical education teacher, Abay Mathew, is embroiled in controversy following serious allegations of cheating and sexual exploitation leveled by a woman under the promise of marriage. According to the victim's complaint lodged with the police, she first met Mathew, a cricket coach at her daughter's school, three to four years ago.

Upon learning of her familial troubles, Mathew offered assistance to the woman. They began cohabiting under the pretense of marriage until tensions escalated on September 20, 2025, when a marriage proposal led to threats and abuse. The accused has since absconded, taking away her mobile and personal items, leaving the promise unfulfilled.

The victim also accuses Mathew of possessing numerous obscene videos, intensifying the investigation. Mathew, a Kerala native, denies the allegations, citing family land issues as the reason for his disappearance. Police efforts to locate him are ongoing, investigating the claims with sensitivity and urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goa's Recognition for Childhood Nutrition Initiatives

Goa's Recognition for Childhood Nutrition Initiatives

 India
2
New Regulations for Ethanol Export Unveiled

New Regulations for Ethanol Export Unveiled

 India
3
Flotilla Faces Drone Attacks in Bid to Break Gaza Blockade

Flotilla Faces Drone Attacks in Bid to Break Gaza Blockade

 Greece
4
China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?

China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025