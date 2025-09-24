Breaking Trust: Educator Accused of Deception and Exploitation

A physical education teacher, Abay Mathew, is embroiled in controversy following serious allegations of cheating and sexual exploitation leveled by a woman under the promise of marriage. According to the victim's complaint lodged with the police, she first met Mathew, a cricket coach at her daughter's school, three to four years ago.

Upon learning of her familial troubles, Mathew offered assistance to the woman. They began cohabiting under the pretense of marriage until tensions escalated on September 20, 2025, when a marriage proposal led to threats and abuse. The accused has since absconded, taking away her mobile and personal items, leaving the promise unfulfilled.

The victim also accuses Mathew of possessing numerous obscene videos, intensifying the investigation. Mathew, a Kerala native, denies the allegations, citing family land issues as the reason for his disappearance. Police efforts to locate him are ongoing, investigating the claims with sensitivity and urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)