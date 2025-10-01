Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal as China Holds Flag-Raising Ceremony

China's coast guard marked National Day with a significant flag-raising ceremony on a ship near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, which remains a flashpoint in Sino-Philippine relations. The event underscores Beijing's determination to maintain its hold over the atoll, which both countries claim in the strategically crucial South China Sea.

On Wednesday, China broadcast a video of coast guard officers aboard the patrol vessel Dahao (3304) saluting as the national flag ascended, highlighting their pledge to safeguard the waters. The ceremony, disseminated on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, serves as a reminder of the ongoing territorial feud.

Despite a 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration decision supporting Manila's claims, sovereignty over the shoal remains unresolved. The area has witnessed numerous confrontations, though no conflict has turned violent. The standoff continues, with mutual accusations of incursion and provocation from both sides.