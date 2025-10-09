Tragic Loss: Homeguard Killed in High-Speed Hit-and-Run
A homeguard was fatally struck by a speeding container lorry during a vehicle check in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The driver fled the scene. The lorry, traced back to a logistics company, is under investigation by authorities examining CCTV footage to locate the vehicle.
A homeguard lost his life after a container lorry hit him during a vehicle check in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, according to local police.
The lorry, described as speeding and driven negligently, was part of a logistics fleet. After the collision, the driver fled the scene, leaving the homeguard dead on impact.
Efforts are underway to locate the runaway vehicle using CCTV footage which linked the lorry to a logistics firm. Authorities continue their intensive investigation into the tragic hit-and-run.
