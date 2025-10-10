Government Extends $3M ‘Active Me – Kia Tū’ Fund to Support 10,000 Kiwi Kids

The Government will inject an additional $3 million to extend the Active Me – Kia Tū Hardship Fund for another year, ensuring thousands of young New Zealanders can continue participating in sports and recreational activities regardless of financial barriers.

Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell said the funding extension underscores the Government’s commitment to removing obstacles that prevent children and young people from leading active, healthy lives.

“Active Me – Kia Tū has made a huge difference in the lives of thousands of children,” said Mitchell. “This funding extension means we can maintain momentum while exploring more sustainable, long-term funding options.”

Extending a Proven Success

The Active Me – Kia Tū programme, launched in 2021, is delivered by Variety – The Children’s Charity in partnership with Sport NZ. It provides grants of up to $300 per child annually, helping cover the costs of sports club fees, uniforms, and equipment for families experiencing financial hardship.

Since its inception, the initiative has supported over 10,000 children and their whānau, helping them engage in structured sport and recreation activities that build social connection and personal development.

The additional $3 million investment will keep the programme running for another 12 months, giving more children the opportunity to participate while long-term solutions for equitable sport funding are developed.

Measurable Impact on Wellbeing and Community

An independent evaluation of the programme conducted in 2024 found that Active Me – Kia Tū delivers broad social and health benefits beyond physical activity. Participants reported increased confidence, improved mental wellbeing, stronger social skills, and a greater sense of belonging in their communities.

The programme has also been recognised for its role in crime prevention, supporting the Government’s goal of reducing child and youth offending by 15%. By addressing underlying risk factors such as financial hardship, school disengagement, and lack of access to positive activities, Active Me – Kia Tū fosters inclusion and resilience in communities facing deprivation.

“It takes a primary prevention approach,” Mitchell said, “addressing the social and financial factors that can lead young people down the wrong path. By enabling participation, we’re creating opportunities for connection and belonging—key ingredients for safer, more resilient communities.”

Supporting an Equitable Future in Sport

The affordability of sport and recreation has long been a concern in New Zealand, with costs for gear, registration, and travel often excluding children from lower-income families.

To address this, Sport NZ is conducting further research into the affordability of sport and recreation nationwide. The findings will guide future policy and funding models to make participation more accessible and affordable for all young people, regardless of background or income.

The long-term goal is to develop a nationwide strategy that balances system-wide efficiencies with targeted support for individual hardship — ensuring no child misses out on the physical, mental, and social benefits of sport.

Building Stronger, Healthier Communities

Minister Mitchell said the extension of Active Me – Kia Tū reflects a broader vision of strengthening communities through participation and inclusivity.

“Active Me – Kia Tū is about giving every child a fair chance to participate, belong, and grow,” he said. “Sport and recreation are powerful tools for building confidence, fostering friendships, and teaching life skills. Every dollar we invest in keeping kids active is an investment in the future wellbeing of our communities.”

By keeping the programme running through 2025, the Government aims to ensure thousands more children can enjoy the benefits of sport — from better physical health to stronger social bonds — while working toward a sustainable, equitable model for the years ahead.