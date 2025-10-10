Left Menu

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Transition to Peace Amid Challenges

Israel has approved a ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Gaza, marking the beginning of efforts to end a prolonged conflict. Key components include troop withdrawals, hostage exchanges, and humanitarian aid, although difficult issues remain unresolved. A total of 48 hostages will be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:17 IST
Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Transition to Peace Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the Israeli government approved a crucial ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Gaza, marking a significant step toward resolving the ongoing two-year conflict. The agreement signifies only the initial phase, involving the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The newly approved ceasefire commenced early Friday, as announced by the Israeli military. Troops are set to withdraw to predetermined lines within 24 hours, reducing potential clashes with Gaza's civilian population while retaining control over approximately half of the enclave's territory. As of Friday, troops were 'adjusting operational positions' within Gaza.

The agreement also stipulates the release of 48 hostages within 72 hours of military redeployment, with 20 confirmed alive. In response, Israel will release Palestinian prisoners and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. Negotiators continue to address unresolved issues, with international forces ready to assist in recovering the remains of deceased hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

 India
2
Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Death

Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Deat...

 India
3
NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025