Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Transition to Peace Amid Challenges

On Friday, the Israeli government approved a crucial ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Gaza, marking a significant step toward resolving the ongoing two-year conflict. The agreement signifies only the initial phase, involving the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The newly approved ceasefire commenced early Friday, as announced by the Israeli military. Troops are set to withdraw to predetermined lines within 24 hours, reducing potential clashes with Gaza's civilian population while retaining control over approximately half of the enclave's territory. As of Friday, troops were 'adjusting operational positions' within Gaza.

The agreement also stipulates the release of 48 hostages within 72 hours of military redeployment, with 20 confirmed alive. In response, Israel will release Palestinian prisoners and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. Negotiators continue to address unresolved issues, with international forces ready to assist in recovering the remains of deceased hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)