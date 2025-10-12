Diane Keaton: Hollywood Legend and Style Icon Passes Away at 79

In a significant loss to the film industry, Diane Keaton, the beloved U.S. actress known for her distinctive style and Academy Award-winning performance in 'Annie Hall,' has passed away at the age of 79.

Keaton's death was confirmed by Rizzoli publishing, which recognized her far-reaching impact on cinema, fashion, and design.

The actress's remarkable career, quirky roles, and unique fashion sense inspired generations and solidified her status as a true icon in Hollywood history.