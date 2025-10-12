Left Menu

Diane Keaton: Hollywood Legend and Style Icon Passes Away at 79

Renowned U.S. actress Diane Keaton, celebrated for her Oscar-winning role in 'Annie Hall,' has died at 79. Her passing, confirmed by Rizzoli publishing, marks the end of an era for a film icon whose influence extended beyond acting into fashion and design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 05:23 IST
Diane Keaton: Hollywood Legend and Style Icon Passes Away at 79

In a significant loss to the film industry, Diane Keaton, the beloved U.S. actress known for her distinctive style and Academy Award-winning performance in 'Annie Hall,' has passed away at the age of 79.

Keaton's death was confirmed by Rizzoli publishing, which recognized her far-reaching impact on cinema, fashion, and design.

The actress's remarkable career, quirky roles, and unique fashion sense inspired generations and solidified her status as a true icon in Hollywood history.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Ahead of Sharm el-Sheikh Summit

Tragedy Strikes Ahead of Sharm el-Sheikh Summit

 Egypt
2
New Zealand's Bold Move to Slash Methane Emissions: A Pathway to Sustainable Farming

New Zealand's Bold Move to Slash Methane Emissions: A Pathway to Sustainable...

 Australia
3
Herminie Triumphs: A New Chapter for Seychelles

Herminie Triumphs: A New Chapter for Seychelles

 Canada
4
Tunisian Protests Erupt Over Phosphate Pollution Crisis

Tunisian Protests Erupt Over Phosphate Pollution Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025