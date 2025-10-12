Diane Keaton: Hollywood Legend and Style Icon Passes Away at 79
Renowned U.S. actress Diane Keaton, celebrated for her Oscar-winning role in 'Annie Hall,' has died at 79. Her passing, confirmed by Rizzoli publishing, marks the end of an era for a film icon whose influence extended beyond acting into fashion and design.
In a significant loss to the film industry, Diane Keaton, the beloved U.S. actress known for her distinctive style and Academy Award-winning performance in 'Annie Hall,' has passed away at the age of 79.
Keaton's death was confirmed by Rizzoli publishing, which recognized her far-reaching impact on cinema, fashion, and design.
The actress's remarkable career, quirky roles, and unique fashion sense inspired generations and solidified her status as a true icon in Hollywood history.
