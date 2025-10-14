Left Menu

IICA’s First Arbitration Certification Batch Concludes with Vision for a Robust Dispute Resolution Framework

The two-day Campus Immersion and Valedictory Session began on 11 October 2025 with the inaugural address by Justice Hemant Gupta, Chairperson of the India International Arbitration Centre (IIAC).

Updated: 14-10-2025 18:20 IST

Addressing the gathering, Prof. P. K. Malhotra commended the competence and potential of India’s emerging arbitration professionals. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  
  India

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, marked a significant milestone with the Valedictory Session of the first batch of the IICA Certified Arbitration Program (ICAP) on 12 October 2025 at its Manesar campus. The event, organized by the Centre of Excellence in Alternative Dispute Resolution (CEADR), celebrated the successful culmination of a program designed to nurture the next generation of global arbitration professionals capable of strengthening India’s evolving dispute resolution landscape.

Inaugural Session: Emphasis on Institutional Arbitration

Justice Gupta, in his keynote, praised IICA's continuous efforts to foster professional capacity in arbitration and contribute to the country's legal ecosystem. He highlighted how, in light of India's economic growth and expanding investor landscape, a strong, credible, and institutional arbitration system was essential to sustain business confidence. He further underscored that institutional arbitration ensures transparency, efficiency, and global credibility—key to transforming India into a hub for international commercial arbitration.

Leadership Vision: Strengthening India’s Arbitration Ecosystem

Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director-General & CEO, IICA, extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries, including Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary (Legislative Department), Ministry of Law & Justice, as Chief Guest, and Prof. P. K. Malhotra, Former Law Secretary, as Guest of Honour. In his welcome address, Shri Singh shed light on IICA’s ongoing research and studies in arbitration and its role in policy support for standardizing practices through institutional frameworks. He also discussed challenges around enforceability of arbitral awards, noting that reform and standardization were key to ensuring faster, more reliable dispute resolution. He further emphasized the importance of training arbitrators and legal professionals in contemporary best practices to elevate India’s arbitration standards to international benchmarks.

Perspectives from Legal Luminaries

Addressing the gathering, Prof. P. K. Malhotra commended the competence and potential of India’s emerging arbitration professionals. However, he expressed concern about the absence of a fully developed supporting ecosystem, which often hinders effective arbitration. He advocated for the establishment and operational strengthening of the Arbitration Council of India, noting that such an institution could provide accreditation, promote consistency, and inspire confidence among domestic and international stakeholders.

Valedictory Address: Reimagining Dispute Resolution Philosophy

In his Valedictory Address, Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary (Legislative Department), Ministry of Law & Justice, delved into the historical roots of arbitration in India’s constitutional development, sharing insights on how India’s founders recognized the value of alternative dispute resolution even during the nation’s formative years. He encouraged the audience to adopt a mindset shift toward non-adversarial dispute mechanisms, urging legal professionals and corporates alike to view arbitration as a mainstream, not alternative, mode of justice. Dr. Mani also pointed out that such transformation requires both legal reform and cultural change—building awareness, trust, and capacity across institutions.

Closing Ceremony and Acknowledgements

The session concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Prof. (Dr.) Naveen Sirohi, Head of CEADR, IICA, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, participants, and the organizing team for their active engagement. He lauded the first cohort of ICAP participants for their dedication and contributions throughout the program.

Towards a New Era of Arbitration in India

The IICA Certified Arbitration Program represents a major stride in India’s journey toward institutionalizing arbitration and developing globally competitive professionals. With its emphasis on both theoretical and practical aspects, the program is expected to create a pool of skilled arbitration specialists who can address the growing complexities of commercial disputes in an increasingly interconnected world. By fostering education, collaboration, and policy innovation, IICA continues to serve as a catalyst in shaping India’s arbitration future, aligned with the government’s vision of positioning the nation as a global hub for dispute resolution.

