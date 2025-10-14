Left Menu

Xi Jinping and Harini Amarasuriya Forge Stronger Ties: A New Era of Sino-Lankan Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya met to strengthen collaboration in various sectors, including law enforcement, security, and the Belt and Road Initiative. China expressed concern over cross-border crimes with heightened investments in Sri Lanka, while the latter supports high-quality cooperation efforts with China.

  China

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a crucial meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Tuesday, underscoring the importance of bolstering ties across multiple sectors. In their discussions, the leaders emphasized collaboration in law enforcement, security, and the Belt and Road Initiative, signaling a commitment to advancing mutual interests.

Amarasuriya's visit to Beijing included participation in a Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, along with discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and top political advisor Wang Huning. Both countries are keen on tackling cross-border crimes. Notably, China worries about telecom frauds as its investments in Sri Lanka grow, exemplified by past infrastructure deals like the Hambantota port acquisition.

The talks, however, avoided controversial topics such as the frequent visits of Chinese research ships to Sri Lankan ports. Meanwhile, China's Exim Bank's recent loan to Sri Lanka raises local criticism due to interest rate hikes, reflecting the complex economic ties binding the two nations.

