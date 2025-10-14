INS Sahyadri Makes Port Call at Busan for First-Ever India–South Korea Naval Exercise

In a landmark moment for India–South Korea maritime cooperation, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri arrived at Busan Naval Harbour, South Korea, on 13 October 2025 to participate in the inaugural India–Republic of Korea Navy (IN–RoKN) Bilateral Exercise. The port call marks a significant milestone in the evolving strategic and defence partnership between the two nations, highlighting their shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region.

A Warm Welcome and Strengthening Ties

The Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN) extended a ceremonial welcome to INS Sahyadri and her crew, underscoring the growing warmth and synergy between the two maritime forces. The visit signifies an important step toward institutionalising regular bilateral naval engagements between New Delhi and Seoul.

The initiative is part of India’s broader maritime outreach in East Asia, aligning with the government’s “Act East Policy” and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). It complements both countries’ shared strategic vision for an open, free, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, reinforcing their mutual interest in maritime security, disaster response, and regional stability.

INS Sahyadri: A Symbol of Indigenous Excellence

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri (F49) is the third ship of the Shivalik Class of Guided Missile Stealth Frigates, designed and built indigenously by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai. The ship stands as a powerful testament to India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities and its vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India).

Armed with advanced stealth features, state-of-the-art weapon systems, and cutting-edge sensors, INS Sahyadri can conduct multi-dimensional warfare operations—surface, sub-surface, and air—making it a versatile asset for India’s blue-water naval ambitions.

The frigate is based at Visakhapatnam, under the Eastern Fleet of the Eastern Naval Command, and regularly participates in bilateral and multilateral naval exercises, humanitarian missions, and maritime security operations across the Indian Ocean and Pacific theatres.

Inaugural IN–RoKN Bilateral Exercise: A New Chapter in Maritime Cooperation

The ongoing visit marks the beginning of a new era of naval collaboration between India and South Korea. The inaugural IN–RoKN Bilateral Exercise will be conducted in two phases—harbour and sea—to deepen interoperability, enhance coordination, and promote professional exchanges between the two navies.

Harbour Phase Activities

During the harbour phase at Busan, officers and sailors from both navies will engage in:

Cross-deck visits to gain operational insights and share professional best practices.

Tabletop discussions on maritime strategy, anti-piracy, and humanitarian assistance operations.

Cross-training sessions focusing on ship handling, engineering, and communications.

Friendly sports fixtures and cultural exchanges to strengthen people-to-people bonds.

The Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri will also call on senior officers of the Republic of Korea Navy, local dignitaries, and representatives from the Indian community in South Korea, reaffirming India’s diplomatic goodwill and naval outreach.

Sea Phase Exercises

Following the harbour phase, INS Sahyadri will sail out to sea alongside ROKS Gyeongnam, a Daegu-class frigate of the Republic of Korea Navy, for complex naval drills. These will include:

Maritime interdiction operations (MIOs) and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercises .

Naval gunfire support and cross-deck helicopter operations .

Communication and tactical maneuvering drills to improve coordination and joint response mechanisms.

Such exercises will enable both navies to refine their operational synergy, boost mutual trust, and enhance maritime domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific.

Maritime Diplomacy and Indo-Pacific Security

The Indo-Pacific region has emerged as the epicenter of global strategic and economic activity, with increasing cooperation among regional democracies to ensure freedom of navigation, adherence to international law, and a secure maritime commons.

India and South Korea—both democracies and maritime nations—share a strategic convergence in safeguarding sea lanes of communication (SLOCs) and ensuring the stability of trade routes vital for global commerce.

The two countries have also intensified their defence dialogue through mechanisms such as:

The India–Republic of Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on bilateral cooperation.

Defence Minister-level dialogues and staff talks between respective armed forces.

Collaborations in shipbuilding, technology exchange, and maritime security initiatives.

The first-ever IN–RoKN Bilateral Exercise builds on years of sustained engagement and symbolizes a maturing partnership focused on maritime peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

India–South Korea Strategic Partnership: From Land to Sea

India and South Korea upgraded their relationship to a “Special Strategic Partnership” in 2015, reflecting their shared commitment to cooperation across multiple sectors—defence, trade, technology, energy, and culture. The maritime domain has since become a key pillar of this partnership.

Both nations participate actively in regional frameworks such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) and East Asia Summit (EAS), and support the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as the basis for maritime order.

The inaugural naval exercise represents the culmination of long-term planning and dialogue between the two navies, transforming strategic intent into operational reality.

INS Sahyadri’s Deployment: Strengthening India’s Maritime Outreach

INS Sahyadri’s deployment to the South China Sea and broader Indo-Pacific region underscores India’s status as a responsible maritime stakeholder and Preferred Security Partner. Such forward deployments demonstrate the Navy’s readiness to support international maritime cooperation, enhance interoperability, and respond swiftly to contingencies.

In recent years, INS Sahyadri has participated in major multinational exercises such as RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific), MALABAR, MILAN, and AUSINDEX, representing India’s commitment to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific.

The frigate’s presence in East Asia further reinforces the Navy’s mission of “Mission-Based Deployments” (MBDs)—a strategy that ensures continuous maritime engagement in critical sea lanes and enhances India’s visibility and influence in the region.

Forging a Shared Maritime Future

The India–Republic of Korea Bilateral Exercise not only strengthens naval interoperability but also reflects the shared vision of both nations for a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. It sets the stage for future collaborations in areas such as blue economy development, maritime domain awareness (MDA), humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), and search and rescue operations (SAR).

As INS Sahyadri engages with ROKS Gyeongnam and South Korean naval personnel, the exercise stands as a symbol of friendship, mutual respect, and trust—core values that have guided India–Korea relations for decades.