Supreme Court Stays Karnataka High Court Order on Nanjegowda's Election

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the Karnataka High Court's decision to void Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda's election win. The court instructed the Election Commission to recount the votes in his constituency but ruled that results remain sealed pending further orders.

In a significant judicial intervention, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Karnataka High Court's order that annulled the election of Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda from Malur. The apex court has directed the Election Commission to recount the votes cast during the 2023 assembly election in his constituency.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, however, allowed Nanjegowda to continue as a legislative assembly member and instructed that some directions from the September 16 High Court judgment be upheld. The judgment followed an election petition filed by BJP's KS Manjunath Gowda, citing vote counting irregularities after narrowly losing to Nanjegowda by 248 votes.

The Supreme Court maintained that while the recount is necessary, the results should be submitted in a sealed cover and not disclosed without court permission. The case returns to court attention with responses due from Manjunath Gowda by November 24, spotlighting critical procedural issues including the role of video recordings and counting irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

