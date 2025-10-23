U.S.-China Trade Tensions: Economic War Looms

Just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump praised 'progress' in negotiations with China, the global superpowers find themselves amidst a rising storm of political and trade tensions. Plans for a summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping hang in the balance as both countries trade barbs and accusations of escalating the conflict.

Experts suggest that the belief on either side of holding the upper hand, paired with China's bolstered stance, will restrict potential agreements to only a few key points. This fragile truce between two economic giants—essential to a $660 billion annual trade relationship—is at stake as their trade war comes into sharp focus.

China's tactical move to extend its influence over rare earth exports has rattled international markets. Meanwhile, the U.S. remains unfazed but vocalizes that China's actions signify a 'full-blown economic war'. Amidst tangled policy nuances, both nations prepare for impending talks while pursuing strategies to mitigate reliance on each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)