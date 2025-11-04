Left Menu

Shein's Crackdown: French Pressure Leads to Sex Doll Ban

Chinese online retailer Shein has imposed a complete ban on sex dolls and 'adult products' following a warning from French Finance Minister Roland Lescure. The minister cautioned that the platform could face a ban in France due to the sale of childlike sex dolls. Shein has taken measures to enhance its monitoring protocols and keyword blacklist.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shein has prohibited the sale of sex dolls and suspended its 'adult products' category in response to a stern threat from France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure.

Minister Lescure stated that a ban on the Chinese retailer would be implemented if it continued selling childlike sex dolls. The company responded swiftly by removing the contentious items and strengthening its enforcement measures.

The move comes as Shein plans to debut its first physical store in Paris this week, highlighting its commitment to adhere to French regulatory standards and consumer protections.

