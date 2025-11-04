Shein's Crackdown: French Pressure Leads to Sex Doll Ban

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shein has prohibited the sale of sex dolls and suspended its 'adult products' category in response to a stern threat from France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure.

Minister Lescure stated that a ban on the Chinese retailer would be implemented if it continued selling childlike sex dolls. The company responded swiftly by removing the contentious items and strengthening its enforcement measures.

The move comes as Shein plans to debut its first physical store in Paris this week, highlighting its commitment to adhere to French regulatory standards and consumer protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)