Maharashtra's Land Reform Revolution: 49 Lakh Landholders to Gain Ownership Rights

Maharashtra enacts amendments to the Fragmentation and Consolidation Act, granting ownership rights to 49 lakh landholders. Transactions from 1965 to 2024 are regularised without fees. This move simplifies complex land laws and aims to eliminate ownership confusion, benefiting millions of citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has taken a significant step in land reform as it amends the Fragmentation and Consolidation Act, granting ownership rights to approximately 49 lakh landholders in the state. This landmark decision is expected to impact around two crore citizens positively.

The implementation will regularise land transactions conducted between November 15, 1965, and October 15, 2024, without any fees, said State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday. The ordinance is positioned to remove the restrictions of past laws on lands previously permitted for non-agricultural use.

This initiative will significantly benefit land plot holders whose names were missing from official land records. The move aligns with the government's goal to make administrative procedures more people-centric, simplifying complex land laws for citizens, and eliminating the need for frequent visits to government offices.

