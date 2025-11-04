Maharashtra's Land Reform Revolution: 49 Lakh Landholders to Gain Ownership Rights

Maharashtra has taken a significant step in land reform as it amends the Fragmentation and Consolidation Act, granting ownership rights to approximately 49 lakh landholders in the state. This landmark decision is expected to impact around two crore citizens positively.

The implementation will regularise land transactions conducted between November 15, 1965, and October 15, 2024, without any fees, said State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday. The ordinance is positioned to remove the restrictions of past laws on lands previously permitted for non-agricultural use.

This initiative will significantly benefit land plot holders whose names were missing from official land records. The move aligns with the government's goal to make administrative procedures more people-centric, simplifying complex land laws for citizens, and eliminating the need for frequent visits to government offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)