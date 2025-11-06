New Appointments Strengthen Independent Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System

The New Zealand Government has taken a significant step toward improving independent oversight of the Oranga Tamariki system with the appointment of Rev. Murray Edridge and Hon. Jo Goodhew to the Board of the Independent Children’s Monitor. They will join Chair Dr. Ang Jury, creating a governance team with deep experience in child welfare, social services, and public accountability.

Strengthening Independent Oversight for Children’s Safety

The Independent Children’s Monitor is one of three statutory bodies charged with oversight of the Oranga Tamariki system, the others being the Children’s Commissioner and the Ombudsman. Together, these entities provide critical independent scrutiny of New Zealand’s child protection and care services, ensuring that the rights and wellbeing of vulnerable children are upheld.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston highlighted the importance of the Monitor’s work, stating:

“Together, the three Board members have a breadth and depth of expertise to provide strong governance for an agency tasked with independently monitoring the Oranga Tamariki system, helping ensure the safety of children.”

Meet the New Appointees

Rev. Murray Edridge

Rev. Edridge currently serves as the Wellington City Missioner, a role in which he provides leadership and support to some of Wellington’s most vulnerable populations. His extensive experience in both government and non-governmental organizations includes:

Chief Executive of Barnardos New Zealand (8 years)

Senior leadership roles in social development and child-focused organizations

Strong expertise in accountability, assurance, and social policy delivery

Rev. Edridge’s background equips him to offer valuable insights into the care and protection of children from both a service delivery and governance perspective.

Hon. Jo Goodhew

Hon. Goodhew brings decades of public service experience to the Board. A former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister, she held various portfolios during her five-year ministerial tenure, including:

Community and Voluntary Sector

Women’s Affairs

Senior Citizens

Food Safety

In addition to her political career, she is currently Chair of Presbyterian Support South Canterbury, a key provider of social and health services. Her governance experience across health, aged care, and community sectors makes her a vital addition to the Monitor Board.

Legislative Foundations and Government Commitment

These appointments were made possible through legislative reforms passed earlier in 2025, led by Minister Louise Upston. The changes align with the National-ACT coalition agreement, which prioritizes establishing a fully independent and transparent monitoring system for Oranga Tamariki.

“The legislative changes I took through Parliament earlier this year have enabled these appointments, reflecting commitments in the National-ACT coalition agreement,” said Minister Upston.

This reform responds to long-standing concerns around the need for more robust and impartial oversight of Oranga Tamariki’s functions, particularly in the context of systemic failings in care and protection services.

Timeline and Leadership Continuity

Dr. Ang Jury, ONZM , was appointed as Chair of the Independent Children’s Monitor Board effective 1 August 2025 .

Rev. Murray Edridge and Hon. Jo Goodhew will begin their terms on 10 November 2025.

This staggered appointment schedule supports leadership continuity and ensures a strong start for the expanded Board as it ramps up operations in 2026.

Looking Ahead

The formation of this experienced, independent board signifies the government’s clear commitment to protecting New Zealand’s most vulnerable children through improved governance, transparency, and accountability. With diverse backgrounds in public service, community leadership, and child welfare, the new appointees bring both credibility and compassion to their roles.

The newly constituted Board is expected to enhance public trust, drive better outcomes for children, and ensure that Oranga Tamariki is held to the highest standards of care.