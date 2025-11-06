NTTM and NITRA Achieve Breakthrough in Indigenous Testing Instruments for Technical Textiles

In a major advancement for India’s technical textiles sector, the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) under the Ministry of Textiles has successfully supported the development of three indigenous instruments for testing Convective, Radiant, and Conductive (Contact) Heat Resistance in protective textiles. The initiative marks a significant step toward achieving technological self-reliance and reducing dependence on costly imported testing systems.

The project, led by the Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA), was undertaken under the NTTM’s mandate to strengthen domestic R&D capacity, innovation, and infrastructure in high-performance technical textiles.

Titled “Indigenously Developed State-of-the-Art Instruments to Test Convective, Radiant, and Conductive Properties of Protective Textiles,” the project has resulted in the creation of three advanced instruments:

Convective Heat Tester (ISO 9151)

Radiant Heat Tester (ISO 6942)

Contact (Conductive) Heat Tester (IS 12127)

These precision testing systems are crucial for evaluating the thermal resistance and protective performance of fabrics used in firefighter suits, industrial safety clothing, defence uniforms, and high-heat workwear, ensuring that they meet stringent global safety standards.

Affordable, Accurate, and ‘Made in India’

Until now, India relied heavily on imported equipment for such high-precision thermal testing, with systems costing between ₹15–40 lakh and long procurement lead times. The newly developed indigenous instruments offer similar performance at one-third the cost, priced between ₹5–10 lakh.

This cost-effective innovation not only reduces import dependency but also enables small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and academic institutions to access reliable testing facilities locally.

“These systems have been designed and built entirely using indigenous technology,” NITRA stated. “They perform on par with international models, while being far more economical and accessible.”

Faster Testing, Lower Costs for Industry

The introduction of these indigenous instruments has drastically reduced testing turnaround times — from nearly 30 days to just 3–5 days — as well as testing costs, which have dropped from ₹25,000–₹40,000 per sample to ₹6,000–₹10,000.

This improvement is expected to enhance productivity, reduce delays, and accelerate product certification for Indian manufacturers in sectors such as fire safety, defence, and industrial textiles.

Institutions including the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), DRDO in Delhi, and Ace Incorporation in Kanpur, have already installed and validated the instruments. Both have reported satisfactory operational performance, confirming their reliability and precision.

Commercialization Under ‘Make in India’ Initiative

To promote widespread adoption, the technology has been transferred to M/s Asian Test Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Ghaziabad, for commercial production. The instruments are now available for purchase on major e-commerce and B2B platforms, including Trade India, IndiaMART, and Alibaba.

This successful commercialization reflects the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision — empowering domestic industries to develop and deploy world-class solutions within the country.

“The project has transformed a traditionally import-dependent testing area into a domestically sustainable ecosystem,” a senior official from NTTM noted.

Building Self-Reliance in Technical Textiles

The technical textiles industry, one of the fastest-growing segments in India’s manufacturing ecosystem, plays a critical role in defence, healthcare, automotive, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors. Ensuring quality and performance through reliable testing is vital to maintaining global competitiveness.

By indigenously developing thermal testing systems, India is now better equipped to:

Support domestic certification and R&D

Foster innovation in protective textiles

Reduce reliance on foreign testing facilities

Enable faster product launches and exports

According to NITRA, the design and engineering of these instruments were based on decades of field experience with imported models, ensuring that performance meets international standards such as ISO and IS specifications.

NTTM: Driving Innovation and Sustainability

Launched under the Ministry of Textiles, the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) aims to position India as a global leader in technical textile innovation and production. The mission focuses on four key pillars:

Research, innovation, and development (R&D) Promotion and market development Export promotion and investment mobilization Education, training, and skill development

The indigenous development of these testing instruments directly aligns with NTTM’s core objective — building advanced infrastructure and enhancing India’s global competitiveness through technological innovation.

A Step Forward in India’s Innovation Ecosystem

The successful completion of this NTTM-funded project has not only enhanced India’s capabilities in testing and certification but also demonstrated the power of public-private collaboration in achieving technological excellence.

With more indigenous tools now available at affordable prices, textile manufacturers, defence agencies, and research labs will be able to rapidly test and certify new protective fabrics, fueling innovation in fire safety, industrial protection, and military-grade textile applications.

By integrating research, engineering, and entrepreneurship, the NTTM and NITRA have paved the way for a new era of self-reliance in technical textiles. The project represents a perfect synergy of India’s innovation ecosystem, industrial demand, and government vision — fostering not only technological independence but also global competitiveness in one of the most advanced segments of modern manufacturing.