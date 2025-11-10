South Korea-Cambodia Forge Alliance Against Online Scams

In a significant move to combat online scams and transnational crimes, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held discussions with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday. The meeting culminated in a commitment to bolster cooperation in these areas, as confirmed by Seoul's foreign ministry.

Coinciding with the ministerial meeting, the national police chiefs of both nations initiated a joint task force aimed specifically at targeting South Korean nationals linked to scam operations located in Cambodia. This task force underscores a strengthened bilateral approach to tackling cybercrime.

The agreement and formation of the task force signify a proactive and collaborative effort between South Korea and Cambodia to root out criminal activities that transcend national boundaries, reflecting a shared resolve to enforce stricter measures against criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)