South Korea-Cambodia Forge Alliance Against Online Scams
South Korea and Cambodia have agreed to enhance their collaboration to combat online scams and transnational crimes. A joint task force has been launched to address scam operations involving South Korean nationals operating in Cambodia, further solidifying bilateral efforts against cybercrime.
In a significant move to combat online scams and transnational crimes, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held discussions with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday. The meeting culminated in a commitment to bolster cooperation in these areas, as confirmed by Seoul's foreign ministry.
Coinciding with the ministerial meeting, the national police chiefs of both nations initiated a joint task force aimed specifically at targeting South Korean nationals linked to scam operations located in Cambodia. This task force underscores a strengthened bilateral approach to tackling cybercrime.
The agreement and formation of the task force signify a proactive and collaborative effort between South Korea and Cambodia to root out criminal activities that transcend national boundaries, reflecting a shared resolve to enforce stricter measures against criminal networks.
