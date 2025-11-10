Deadly Red Fort Blast Triggers Swift Security Response
A high-intensity explosion near Delhi's Red Fort has claimed eight lives and injured 24. Union Home Minister Amit Shah coordinated with top security officials to assess the situation and deploy expert teams. The investigation into the blast is being led by NSG, NIA, and forensic experts.
On Monday evening, a high-intensity explosion rocked the area near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, resulting in the tragic loss of eight lives and injuring 24 others. The blast, which occurred amidst a bustling evening crowd, has led a swift response from high-level security officials.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah quickly communicated with Delhi's top security authorities, including the police chief and the director of the Intelligence Bureau, to evaluate the unfolding situation. His directives emphasized the necessity of expertise, prompting the dispatch of National Security Guard (NSG) explosive experts and National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigators to the site.
In an effort to bolster evidence collection and investigation, forensic experts were also sent to the scene. The injured were swiftly transported to LNJP Hospital, located a few kilometers away, as authorities continue to probe the causes and potential implications of this devastating incident.
