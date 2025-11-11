Left Menu

Historic Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Deal

The Senate passed legislation to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Despite internal party criticism, Democrats joined Republicans to approve a deal. The House will vote next, with final approval signaled by President Trump. Travel delays and unpaid workers added urgency to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 08:12 IST
Historic Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Senate took decisive action on Monday to end the longest government shutdown in history by approving legislation that paves the way for reopening federal operations. This move came as a result of a rare bipartisanship moment where a small faction of Democrats joined Republicans, despite facing sharp criticism from their own party members.

The shutdown, which has lasted 41 days, might continue for a few more days as the House of Representatives gears up to vote after a prolonged recess. President Donald Trump expressed his support for the legislative move, emphasizing a swift return to normalcy and the reopening of the nation.

The deadlock-breaking Senate vote of 60-40 followed weeks of stalled negotiations, particularly over expired health care tax credits. Amid mounting pressure from worsening travel delays and unpaid federal workers, five moderate Democrats changed their stands, facilitating the bill's passage. House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged lawmakers to prioritize returning to Washington to expedite the necessary processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Deal

Historic Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Deal

 United States
2
High Alert in Maharashtra: Tightened Security After Delhi Blast

High Alert in Maharashtra: Tightened Security After Delhi Blast

 India
3
High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

 India
4
Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025