Historic Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Deal

The Senate took decisive action on Monday to end the longest government shutdown in history by approving legislation that paves the way for reopening federal operations. This move came as a result of a rare bipartisanship moment where a small faction of Democrats joined Republicans, despite facing sharp criticism from their own party members.

The shutdown, which has lasted 41 days, might continue for a few more days as the House of Representatives gears up to vote after a prolonged recess. President Donald Trump expressed his support for the legislative move, emphasizing a swift return to normalcy and the reopening of the nation.

The deadlock-breaking Senate vote of 60-40 followed weeks of stalled negotiations, particularly over expired health care tax credits. Amid mounting pressure from worsening travel delays and unpaid federal workers, five moderate Democrats changed their stands, facilitating the bill's passage. House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged lawmakers to prioritize returning to Washington to expedite the necessary processes.

