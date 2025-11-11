Government Confirms Tough New Roadside Drug Testing for NZ Drivers

The New Zealand Government has announced a major step forward in its effort to combat drug-impaired driving, confirming the rollout of a new oral-fluid roadside drug testing regime designed to keep impaired drivers off the roads. The announcement was made jointly by Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Police Minister Mark Mitchell, who described the new system as a critical component of the Government’s wider road safety strategy.

“Drug-impaired drivers are a menace on New Zealand roads,” said Mr Bishop. “Around 30 per cent of all road deaths now involve an impairing drug. If you take drugs and drive, you’re putting innocent lives at risk — and we will not tolerate it.”

Mr Bishop said the rollout of roadside drug testing delivers on the Government’s commitment to hold dangerous drivers accountable and reduce road fatalities through stronger enforcement and prevention.

Four Key Drugs to Be Tested at the Roadside

Under the new system, Police will screen for four key drugs that are most commonly linked to impairment and crashes:

THC (cannabis)

Methamphetamine (meth)

MDMA (ecstasy)

Cocaine

The testing will be conducted using new oral-fluid testing devices, which can quickly detect the presence of these substances through a simple tongue swab. The rollout will begin in December 2025 in the Wellington District, before gradually expanding across the country from April 2026, with nationwide coverage expected by mid-2026.

How the Roadside Testing Process Will Work

Police officers will have the authority to stop any vehicle at any time to conduct a roadside drug screening. The first test will be a quick oral-fluid test that takes only a few minutes. If the test detects drugs, a second screening test will follow.

If both tests return positive results, the driver will be prohibited from driving for 12 hours to remove any immediate safety risk.

In addition:

A saliva sample will be sent to a laboratory for full analysis.

The lab can test for up to 25 different substances listed under the Land Transport (Drug Driving) Amendment Act.

If the lab confirms a positive result, an infringement notice will be issued to the driver.

Drivers who refuse or fail to comply with roadside drug testing will also face penalties.

Drivers who test negative will be free to go within approximately five minutes.

“This new system gives Police the tools they need to act swiftly when impairment is suspected,” said Mr Mitchell. “It’s about preventing deaths before they happen, not just responding after tragedy strikes.”

Strengthening Enforcement and Saving Lives

The Ministers said the roadside testing initiative is part of a broader Government push to reduce the leading causes of road fatalities — speed, alcohol, drugs, and driver distraction.

“Rolling out roadside drug testing is a practical step toward safer roads and fewer tragedies,” said Mr Bishop. “We’re focused on real, measurable results — lives saved, fewer crashes, and a stronger deterrent for those who think they can get away with driving under the influence.”

Mr Mitchell added that the initiative reflects growing public concern about drug-impaired driving, which has been on the rise over the past decade. “Too many New Zealanders have lost their lives because someone made the reckless decision to drive while high. These new measures make it clear: we will not allow that to continue.”

Supporting the Road to Zero Strategy

The rollout supports the goals of Road to Zero, New Zealand’s national road safety strategy aiming to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 40 per cent by 2030. Drug testing complements other interventions such as increased police patrols, improved road design, and stricter alcohol enforcement.

By identifying drug impairment early, authorities hope to create a stronger culture of accountability and deterrence among drivers, while ensuring those caught face consistent and fair penalties.

A Measured and Evidence-Based Approach

The Ministers emphasized that the programme is science-based, relying on internationally validated technology and strict testing procedures. The dual-testing process, combined with laboratory verification, is designed to maintain accuracy, fairness, and transparency.

“These new laws are not about targeting ordinary New Zealanders,” said Mr Bishop. “They’re about protecting them — ensuring everyone can travel on roads free from the danger posed by drug-impaired drivers.”

Nationwide Rollout by 2026

Following the Wellington pilot phase starting in December, the testing programme will expand through 2026, supported by comprehensive training for frontline police officers, investment in new equipment, and public awareness campaigns to educate drivers about the risks and consequences of drugged driving.

By mid-2026, every police district in the country will have access to the new testing technology, marking a significant leap forward in road safety enforcement and prevention.