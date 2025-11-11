Cross-Border Bust: Nepalese Man Caught with Brown Sugar at Indo-Nepal Border

A joint operation between the Sashastra Seema Bal and local police led to the arrest of a Nepalese national at the Indo-Nepal border, officials reported on Tuesday. The man was apprehended with 33 grams of brown sugar, estimated to be worth Rs 33 lakh.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Dhruv Khati from Rupandehi district, Nepal, was intercepted on Monday evening at the Sonauli border while traveling from India to Nepal.

During interrogation, Khati confessed to engaging in local drug trafficking. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, according to SHO Sonauli, Ajeet Pratap Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)