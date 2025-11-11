Left Menu

Cross-Border Bust: Nepalese Man Caught with Brown Sugar at Indo-Nepal Border

A Nepalese national, Dhruv Khati, was arrested at the Indo-Nepal border with 33 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 33 lakh. The 21-year-old was captured during a joint operation by Sashastra Seema Bal and local police at Sonauli. Khati admitted to local drug dealing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:39 IST
A joint operation between the Sashastra Seema Bal and local police led to the arrest of a Nepalese national at the Indo-Nepal border, officials reported on Tuesday. The man was apprehended with 33 grams of brown sugar, estimated to be worth Rs 33 lakh.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Dhruv Khati from Rupandehi district, Nepal, was intercepted on Monday evening at the Sonauli border while traveling from India to Nepal.

During interrogation, Khati confessed to engaging in local drug trafficking. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, according to SHO Sonauli, Ajeet Pratap Singh.

