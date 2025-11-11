Operation Sindoor: A Triumph of Networked Military Strategy

Operation Sindoor has underscored the strategic advantage of a robust and integrated military network. A top official from the Indian Air Force credited the operation's success to the 'good and robust network' established during the military action.

Speaking at a defense seminar, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, emphasized that India's network system has significantly evolved over the past 20 years, offering a comprehensive 'air picture' to monitor nationwide threats. The Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) was pivotal in the execution of Operation Sindoor.

The operation, launched on May 7, targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. Intense military exchanges ensued, ceasing after a mutual understanding on May 10. According to Air Marshal Tiwari, network efficiency was critical to the operation's success, while Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit highlighted the role of indigenous technology and AI tools in India's decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

