Telangana Leads Water Conservation Efforts, Wins Top Honor in National Water Awards

Telangana has outshone other states to clinch the top spot for water conservation efforts under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) initiative, according to the Ministry of Jal Shakti. With 5.2 lakh water conservation structures built, the state emerged victorious, earning accolades for its exemplary work.

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan followed Telangana in second and third positions, respectively. The awards, part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan's 'Catch the Rain' campaign, will be presented at the upcoming 6th National Water Awards ceremony by President Droupadi Murmu in November. The JSJB initiative, launched in Surat in September 2024, fosters community-led water stewardship.

Top performances were also noted in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. The awards span 67 districts and recognize contributions from municipal corporations, NGOs, industries, and individual philanthropists. Guna Municipality and the Raipur Municipal Corporation were among the noted achievers, showcasing robust water conservation achievements.