Celebrity Stylist Jawed Habib Receives Interim Protection in Alleged Investment Fraud Case

The Allahabad High Court has granted temporary relief from arrest to famed hairstylist Jawed Habib and his son Anosh amidst allegations of investment fraud. The duo faces accusations involving defrauding over 150 individuals of Rs 7 crore through Follicle Global Company's investment scheme.

In a recent ruling, a bench including Justices Siddhartha Varma and Achal Sachdev directed the police not to pursue any coercive measures against the Habibs until ongoing investigations are completed. The court referenced the Supreme Court's guidelines from the 2014 Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar case to ensure lawful arrest procedures.

The fraud allegations stem from a First Information Report (FIR) filed at Raisatti police station, detailing claims that Jawed, Anosh, and an associate deceived investors with promises of significant returns on Bitcoin investments. With 33 FIRs linked to the case, formal complaints have pinpointed financial losses of at least Rs 7 crore, affecting over 150 people.

