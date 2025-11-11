Allahabad High Court Dismisses Plea in 'I Love Mohammad' Slogan Case

The Allahabad High Court has turned down a plea from two men who were accused of raising the controversial slogan 'Sar tan se juda' during a protest march in Bareilly. The demonstration was a reaction to a police action in Kanpur concerning the 'I Love Mohammad' poster incident.

In a recent decision, the judicial bench consisting of Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice Garima Prasad dismissed the writ petition filed by the accused, Gauhar Khan and Shakib Jamal. The petition sought to quash the FIR filed against them and to prevent any coercive legal actions related to it.

The unrest took place in Bareilly on September 26, gathering over 2,000 people in a procession post-Friday prayers, ultimately leading to stone-throwing and injuries among police personnel. The FIR was registered in Bareilly's Cantonment police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS).