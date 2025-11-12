Geopolitical Tensions Escalate Over Nexperia's Seizure: China Calls on Germany's Intervention
China urges Germany to influence the Dutch government to overturn its seizure of chipmaker Nexperia, highlighting geopolitical tensions impacting global supply chains. The ownership conflict arises from China's export controls and the Dutch government's actions, affecting the automotive industry's chip supply.
In a recent turn of geopolitical events, China has called upon Germany to persuade the Dutch government to rescind its seizure of Nexperia, a Chinese-owned chipmaker based in the Netherlands. The appeal was made by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao during a call with Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Katherina Reiche.
The seizure of Nexperia has intensified global supply chain disruptions, particularly affecting the automotive industry, following China's implementation of export controls that limit chip availability. As a result, Germany has been lobbying on behalf of its automotive sector to secure essential supplies.
Tensions over the situation have escalated as Beijing accused the Dutch government of improper interference, while European authorities work to resolve the issue to stabilize semiconductor supplies. Amidst these diplomatic maneuvers, the future of Nexperia's operations remains uncertain, with potential ramifications for global trade relations and economic stability.
