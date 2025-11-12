Left Menu

Major Explosive Bust: 20,000 Gelatin Sticks Seized in West Bengal

In West Bengal's Birbhum district, police seized 20,000 illegally transported gelatin sticks and arrested one individual. The explosives were discovered in a van from Jharkhand during a routine check. Authorities are working with Pakur Police for further investigation, and security has been heightened across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suri | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Law enforcement agencies in West Bengal's Birbhum district have made a significant bust by seizing 20,000 gelatin sticks, according to official sources.

The explosives were intercepted during a vehicle check on Sultanpur–Nalhati Road, packed in 50 bags in a van arriving from Jharkhand's Pakur district.

One individual was detained, prompting further investigation in coordination with Pakur Police. Security measures have been ramped up across sensitive areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

