Major Explosive Bust: 20,000 Gelatin Sticks Seized in West Bengal

Law enforcement agencies in West Bengal's Birbhum district have made a significant bust by seizing 20,000 gelatin sticks, according to official sources.

The explosives were intercepted during a vehicle check on Sultanpur–Nalhati Road, packed in 50 bags in a van arriving from Jharkhand's Pakur district.

One individual was detained, prompting further investigation in coordination with Pakur Police. Security measures have been ramped up across sensitive areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)