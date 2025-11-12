Major Explosive Bust: 20,000 Gelatin Sticks Seized in West Bengal
In West Bengal's Birbhum district, police seized 20,000 illegally transported gelatin sticks and arrested one individual. The explosives were discovered in a van from Jharkhand during a routine check. Authorities are working with Pakur Police for further investigation, and security has been heightened across the state.
Law enforcement agencies in West Bengal's Birbhum district have made a significant bust by seizing 20,000 gelatin sticks, according to official sources.
The explosives were intercepted during a vehicle check on Sultanpur–Nalhati Road, packed in 50 bags in a van arriving from Jharkhand's Pakur district.
One individual was detained, prompting further investigation in coordination with Pakur Police. Security measures have been ramped up across sensitive areas.
