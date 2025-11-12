Daring Daylight Heist: Duo on Sports Bike Snatch Rs 2.5 Lakh in Beed
In Maharashtra's Beed district, two men on a sports bike brazenly snatched a bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh from Dadasaheb Yadav, who had just withdrawn the money for house construction. The incident occurred in Gevrai town. Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the suspects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A daring daylight heist unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district when two men on a sports bike snatched a bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.
The incident transpired in Gevrai town around 2 pm on Tuesday, as Dadasaheb Yadav exited a bank after withdrawing money for constructing his new home.
Police reports indicate that the suspects approached Yadav from behind on a sports bike, and the pillion rider swiftly snatched the bag before speeding away. Authorities are in active pursuit of the culprits, having registered a case in this audacious theft.
Advertisement