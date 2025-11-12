Daring Daylight Heist: Duo on Sports Bike Snatch Rs 2.5 Lakh in Beed

A daring daylight heist unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district when two men on a sports bike snatched a bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

The incident transpired in Gevrai town around 2 pm on Tuesday, as Dadasaheb Yadav exited a bank after withdrawing money for constructing his new home.

Police reports indicate that the suspects approached Yadav from behind on a sports bike, and the pillion rider swiftly snatched the bag before speeding away. Authorities are in active pursuit of the culprits, having registered a case in this audacious theft.