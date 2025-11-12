Grameen Bank Targeted Amid Rising Tensions in Bangladesh
A Grameen Bank branch in eastern Bangladesh was set on fire following recent tensions linked to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's pending trial. Although no casualties occurred, the attack signals increasing unrest, with security heightened in Dhaka. Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, founder of the bank, condemns these acts of violence.
The Grameen Bank, founded by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, came under attack as a branch in eastern Bangladesh was set on fire early Wednesday.
The incident followed two days after a crude bomb exploded outside the bank's headquarters in Dhaka, intensifying security concerns.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which damaged documents and furniture despite the vault remaining intact.
Authorities have increased security vigilance across Dhaka in response to a series of recent violent events.
These incidents occur as tensions rise with the impending verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leading to calls for a "Dhaka lockdown."
Yunus, currently serving as Chief Adviser to the interim government, has spoken out against these disruptions, stating that any lockdown attempts will be met with force.
