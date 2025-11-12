Left Menu

Mystery of the Unidentified Body in Gadag: A Murder Investigation

An unidentified man's body with injuries was discovered tied up in a canal in Gadag district. Police believe the man, aged 35-40, was murdered elsewhere before being dumped. The investigation continues as authorities work to identify the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man, believed to be aged between 35 and 40, was found dead in a canal in Gadag district, police reported on Wednesday. His body displayed injuries and had limbs bound, suggesting foul play.

The chilling discovery was made near Kanaginahal village in Gadag taluk. According to the police, the man's hands were tied with a rope, with his legs restrained using a pair of pants. Evidence points towards a murder, with the body potentially dumped in the canal after being killed elsewhere.

The Gadag Rural Police Station has registered a murder case as they strive to discover the man's identity. Ongoing efforts are also directed at tracking down the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

