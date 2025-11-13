Record-Breaking Growth in Tourism as Govt Pushes for $20B Industry by 2034

New Zealand’s tourism sector is enjoying a strong resurgence, with the latest Stats NZ figures showing a significant jump in international arrivals—led overwhelmingly by Australian tourists. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has welcomed the numbers as a positive sign that government-industry collaboration is driving renewed momentum for the visitor economy.

“Visitor arrivals from Australia reached 1.48 million in the September 2025 year, up from 1.33 million the year before,” said Minister Upston. “That’s an increase of 153,500 or 12 per cent year-on-year—fantastic news for our operators, regions, and national economy.”

This marks the second-highest ever number of Australian visitors for a September year, behind only pre-COVID 2019 levels. The uptick reflects rising demand for trans-Tasman travel, greater air connectivity, and the success of marketing campaigns like Tourism New Zealand’s ‘Everyone Must Go’, which specifically targeted the Australian leisure travel market.

September Visitor Growth: Key Markets on the Rise

Overall, 248,600 international visitors arrived in New Zealand in September 2025, a notable increase of 21,700 compared to the same month in 2024. Several key tourism markets showed year-on-year growth:

🇦🇺 Australia: +153,000 (Total: 1.48 million)

🇺🇸 United States: +21,000 (Total: 381,000)

🇬🇧 United Kingdom: +20,000 (Total: 190,000)

🇯🇵 Japan: +10,000 (Total: 74,000)

🇨🇳 China: Steady at ~246,100 (vs. 245,800 in 2024)

While Chinese visitor numbers remained stable, Minister Upston acknowledged the opportunity to re-engage that market more deeply through events and high-end tourism experiences, particularly in light of New Zealand’s reopening in the post-pandemic period.

Regional Tourism Flourishes: Record Highs in Queenstown and Christchurch

Regional centres are also sharing in the boom, with Queenstown and Christchurch recording their highest-ever international arrival numbers for this time of year. Meanwhile, Auckland accommodation is forecast to reach full capacity next week, and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited has estimated 80–85% occupancy rates through the 2025–26 summer period.

“These are all promising signs,” said Upston. “They reflect not only the strong interest in New Zealand as a destination but the hard work the Government and the sector have been putting in together.”

Strategic Government Investments Fuel Recovery

Since taking office, the Government has rolled out a series of tourism support measures aimed at accelerating the sector’s recovery and long-term growth. These include:

💼 Tourism Boost Package (early 2025): Developed in partnership with industry to immediately lift visitor numbers and support frontline operators.

🎉 $70 Million Events and Tourism Investment Package (September 2025): Targeted funding to attract major events, expand destination offerings, and encourage year-round travel.

🍽️ Welcome of the Michelin Guide to New Zealand: A landmark achievement that elevates the country’s global culinary reputation and appeals to high-value tourists.

These initiatives support the Government’s ambitious goal to double the value of international tourism by 2034, potentially growing the industry to $20 billion in annual economic contribution.

Looking Ahead: Strategic Goals and Global Competition

Minister Upston emphasised that while current gains are promising, New Zealand faces global competition for tourists and must continue innovating and improving its offerings to maintain momentum.

“We’re entering a new era for tourism,” she said. “Travellers today want experiences that are authentic, sustainable, and world-class—from fine dining and adventure to cultural immersion. New Zealand has all of that, and we’re ensuring the infrastructure and policy settings are there to support it.”

She reaffirmed her commitment to ongoing partnership with local operators, councils, iwi, and tourism boards, ensuring that all regions benefit and visitor pressure is managed sustainably.