Severed Hand Discovery Intensifies Red Fort Blast Investigation

A severed hand was found near the Red Fort blast site, heightening the investigation into the car explosion that killed twelve people. The hand is under forensic examination to identify the victim. The police arrived swiftly, securing the location and gathering evidence from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, authorities discovered a severed hand on the roof of a shop near the Red Fort blast site. The shocking find comes in the wake of a deadly explosion that claimed twelve lives and injured several others in the national capital.

Police revealed that the hand was located mere meters from the scene of the explosion, behind the Jain Temple. The swift response from law enforcement included securing the area and collecting the evidence for further investigation.

Currently, the severed hand is undergoing forensic analysis to determine the identity of the victim, potentially offering new insights into the devastating November 10 incident. The discovery of the hand adds a grim dimension to an already complex investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

