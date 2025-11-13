Left Menu

Supreme Court's Nod for Mekedatu: A Boon for Karnataka

The Supreme Court's dismissal of Tamil Nadu's plea against the Mekedatu project paves the way for Karnataka's reservoir across the Cauvery River. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar hails it as a significant win, ensuring water supply for Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu while generating hydroelectric power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:30 IST
The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project received a boost as the Supreme Court dismissed Tamil Nadu's objection. Hailed as 'justice' by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the ruling permits advancement of the crucial water resource initiative.

The project aims to provide drinking water to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region and generate hydroelectric power while ensuring Tamil Nadu's water needs are met. Shivakumar asserted that Karnataka seeks its rightful Cauvery share and emphasized the cooperative benefits for both states.

Located near the Mekedatu gorge, the project involves an estimated investment of Rs 9,000 to 14,000 crore. Once completed, it will balance regional water needs and energy generation, bolstering inter-state collaboration over shared resources.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

