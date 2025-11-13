Supreme Court's Nod for Mekedatu: A Boon for Karnataka

The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project received a boost as the Supreme Court dismissed Tamil Nadu's objection. Hailed as 'justice' by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the ruling permits advancement of the crucial water resource initiative.

The project aims to provide drinking water to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region and generate hydroelectric power while ensuring Tamil Nadu's water needs are met. Shivakumar asserted that Karnataka seeks its rightful Cauvery share and emphasized the cooperative benefits for both states.

Located near the Mekedatu gorge, the project involves an estimated investment of Rs 9,000 to 14,000 crore. Once completed, it will balance regional water needs and energy generation, bolstering inter-state collaboration over shared resources.