Delhi Tightens Security for India International Trade Fair Amid Safety Concerns

With the India International Trade Fair set to kick off on Friday, Delhi Police have intensified security measures around Pragati Maidan to ensure safety in light of recent security threats, an official stated Wednesday.

Tension in the capital has heightened following a blast near Red Fort on Monday that resulted in 13 deaths and several injuries. As a result, authorities have implemented stringent checks and surveillance throughout the 14-day event, anticipating an influx of nearly 60,000 visitors daily.

Security efforts include deployment of additional personnel, traffic police, and specialized units. Measures such as anti-sabotage inspections, Quick Reaction Teams, and enhanced CCTV monitoring are in full swing to handle high visitor turnout. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police enforce diversions and parking restrictions, advising commuters to opt for public transport.

