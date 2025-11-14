Russian Air Defence Foils Massive Drone Incursion

Russian air defence forces successfully intercepted or shot down 216 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to the Defence Ministry's Friday announcement.

Significant defensive efforts took place in the Krasnodar region, where 66 drones were neutralized amidst concerns over targeted attacks on an oil depot and port facilities.

Civilian infrastructure in the Saratov region suffered damage from drone attacks, but in the Volgograd region, air defences were effective in protecting crucial energy infrastructure from overnight incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)