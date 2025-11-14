Tensions Rise in Lucknow: Journalist Alleges Attack

A local journalist in Lucknow, Mukesh Dwivedi, has reported an attack involving multiple vehicles, drawing police attention. The incident occurred Thursday evening when unidentified individuals allegedly targeted Dwivedi and his companion Himanshu Rawat as they traveled in an SUV.

According to Dwivedi's complaint, the assailants followed him to his property, issuing threats and purportedly firing shots, a claim the police have denied. A case has been lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including intent to murder and criminal intimidation.

Mohanlalganj Station House Officer Dilesh Kumar Singh stated the situation could be tied to personal disputes. Investigations continue, with no arrests reported so far as police work to unravel the details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)