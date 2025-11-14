Left Menu

Punjab Police Cracks Down on Interstate Fake Currency Racket: Two Arrested

Punjab police have dismantled an interstate fake currency network, arresting two individuals in Mohali district and seizing counterfeit notes worth Rs 9.88 crore. The accused, identified as Sachin and Gurdeep from Haryana, face charges of multiple cheating and counterfeiting activities across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab police achieved a significant breakthrough on Friday by dismantling an interstate fake currency network. This operation led to the arrest of two individuals near Dera Bassi in Mohali district and the seizure of counterfeit currency valued at Rs 9.88 crore.

Identified as Sachin and Gurdeep from Kurukshetra, Haryana, the suspects were traveling in a white car at the time of their arrest. In addition to the fake currency, Rs 11.05 lakh in demonetised notes were also recovered, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo employed a cunning method of placing real bank notes on top of bundles stacked with counterfeit notes, duping unsuspecting individuals. The investigation extends to examining their involvement in various cheating and counterfeit cases across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, with further interrogations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

