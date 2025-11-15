Left Menu

Doctor's Harrowing Ordeal: Abducted and Robbed in Thane

A doctor from a civic hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district was abducted and robbed of Rs 2 lakh by five individuals posing as police officers. The suspects threatened to implicate him in a fake currency case, demanding Rs 12 lakh. The doctor escaped and reported the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor from a civic hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district endured a harrowing ordeal as he was abducted and robbed by five individuals posing as police officers, according to authorities.

Officials from the Kalwa police department reported that the suspects, including an acquaintance of the doctor, forcibly took him from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital on November 8. The perpetrators threatened to involve him in a fake currency case, making away with Rs 2 lakh and demanding a further Rs 12 lakh.

The doctor managed to escape and later reported the incident to the police. Investigations are underway, but no arrests have been made thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

