Police Officer Charged with Molestation in Kerala
A senior police officer in Kerala has been charged with molesting a female colleague at a coastal police station. The incident occurred when the woman was on station duty. An inquiry is underway, and disciplinary actions are expected following the case registration against the officer.
A senior police officer in Kollam, Kerala, is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct. The officer, identified as Navas, allegedly molested a female colleague at the Coastal Police Station. According to reports, the incident occurred on the morning of November 6 while the victim was performing her duties.
Senior Civil Police Officer Navas, who was working on deputation at the coastal station, reportedly accosted the woman as she walked towards the restroom. He allegedly molested her and made offensive remarks, prompting her to report the incident immediately to a superior.
Following the report, the Kollam City Police Commissioner ordered the registration of a case against Navas, for outraging the modesty of a woman. An internal investigation is now underway, with officials indicating that disciplinary actions are imminent.
