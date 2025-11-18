Left Menu

Black Workers Face Setback in Tesla Harassment Lawsuit

A California judge ruled against a class-action lawsuit by over 6,000 Black Tesla workers alleging racial harassment. The case, brought by Marcus Vaughn, will not proceed as a class due to unwillingness of some to testify. Tesla denies tolerating such harassment and is also facing separate federal discrimination claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:40 IST
In a recent decision, a California judge has obstructed the path for a class-action lawsuit involving over 6,000 Black workers at Tesla's main assembly plant. The lawsuit accused the electric car manufacturer of racial harassment but has now been reduced in scope due to the judge's verdict.

The case, originally filed by Marcus Vaughn, faced a setback when Judge Peter Borkon ruled against a class certification. Borkon cited the unwillingness of many workers, randomly chosen to testify, as the main reason for not progressing with the class action.

Tesla, meanwhile, continues to deny allegations of racial misconduct and maintains that it has already taken steps to address any incidents of harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

