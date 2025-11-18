Black Workers Face Setback in Tesla Harassment Lawsuit

In a recent decision, a California judge has obstructed the path for a class-action lawsuit involving over 6,000 Black workers at Tesla's main assembly plant. The lawsuit accused the electric car manufacturer of racial harassment but has now been reduced in scope due to the judge's verdict.

The case, originally filed by Marcus Vaughn, faced a setback when Judge Peter Borkon ruled against a class certification. Borkon cited the unwillingness of many workers, randomly chosen to testify, as the main reason for not progressing with the class action.

Tesla, meanwhile, continues to deny allegations of racial misconduct and maintains that it has already taken steps to address any incidents of harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)